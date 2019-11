Tochter von Formel-1-Legende : Kurioses Video: Gina Schumacher reitet auf "Ferrari-Pferd"

View this post on Instagram

Freestyle here Italy what a fun evening and great way to end our show season in Europe! I am very thankful for all my family and friends that support me so much! Without you it wouldnâ™t have been possible! Big thank you! My horse was so good, he didnâ™t care about all the noise and the very fancy spoiler ï¸ Lilbelicimo Wimp BB ï¸