Vor Ironman auf Hawaii : Triathlet Kienle: Mit blankem Willen und mentaler Stärke zum Sieg

Time to get all the new toys on the road. Some of the equipment changes compared to last year: new @bikeonscott helmet which saved ~4-12 Watt depending on head position (track, @ 45kph) but almost same ventilation. Shoes have been a big surprise ~ 3-5 Watt saved, depending on cadence. : @jamesmitchell5 #noshortcuts #momentsofkona #bikeonscott #ironmanworldchampionship