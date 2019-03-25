Liebesbotschaft von Tom Brady : Eine NFL-Legende hört auf: Rob Gronkowski beendet Karriere
Mit erst 29 Jahren beendet einer der erfolgreichsten NFL-Stars seine Karriere: Rob Gronkowski.
Boston | Quarterback-Superstar Tom Brady verliert seinen kongenialen Partner Rob Gronkowski. Nach neun Spielzeiten in der National Football League (NFL) beendet der Passempfänger vom Super-Bowl-Sieger New England Patriots seine Karriere. Das teilte der 29 Jahre alte Gronkowski am Sonntag (Ortszeit) auf Instagram mit. "Es ist Zeit, sich vorwärts zu bewegen und mit einem breiten Lächeln voranzukommen", schrieb der Spieler mit dem Spitznamen "Gronk".
It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.
Der Tight End gehörte zu Bradys Lieblingszielen in der Endzone. In der vergangenen Saison absolvierte er allerdings nur 13 Spiele, war ständig von Verletzungen geplagt. Dennoch sagte Patriots-Besitzer Robert Kraft: "In den neun Jahren, in denen ich Rob Gronkowski gekannt habe, habe ich nie gemerkt, dass er einen schlechten Tag hat."
"Ich liebe dich, Mann", postete Brady auf Instagram und schrieb weiter: „Was für eine Ehre und ein Privileg, diese letzten neun Jahre mit dir zu spielen @gronk". Für den dreimaligen Super-Bowl-Gewinner Gronkowski gibt es kein Zurück. „Alles begann mit 20 Jahren auf der Bühne des NFL-Drafts, als mein Traum wahr wurde. Jetzt bin ich kurz davor, in ein paar Monaten 30 zu werden, mit einer Entscheidung, von der ich glaube, dass sie die größte meines Lebens ist", schrieb er.
Wie die NFL mitteilte, brachte es Gronkowski auf 79 Touchdowns – die meisten aller Spieler, seit er 2010 in die Liga kam. "Er war ein Spielmacher, wann immer er das Feld betrat, besonders wenn es am wichtigsten war: in den Playoffs", schrieb die NFL.
