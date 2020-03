Nach 20 Jahren Vereinstreue : "Für immer ein Patriot": Football-Star Tom Brady verkündet Abschied

View this post on Instagram

I had the privilege of speaking to my teammates, my brothers, and our whole extended football family last night as we celebrated our 2018 championship season. Iâ™ll never take these moments for granted and I deeply appreciate everyone who supports us year in and year out. I play for two teams, the Patriots and my family! And of course you our incredible fans. I always try to make you proud, and we couldnâ™t do it without you. From my family to yours, thank you ï¸