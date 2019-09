Kreuzung von Labrador und Pudel : Warum der "Labradoodle"-Erfinder seine Schöpfung bereut

View this post on Instagram

Throwback Thursday! Guide Dogs and our training methods have certainly come a long way since the 1980s, but the adorable faces of these tiny puppies are TIMELESS! Wally Conron (pictured) was our breeding manager at the time. [Image description: A black and white photo showing a man in a tracksuit looking down at 6 the yellow puppies that he is holding on lead. They are all pulling in many directions. The photo is taken outside the old breeding center in Kew.]