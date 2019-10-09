Mobile Spiele : Top Ten: «Call of Duty» ist beliebtester Egoshooter für iOS

«Call of Duty» kennen viele schon als Kampfspiel für die Konsole, doch auch als iOS-Version wird der Egoshooter immer mehr nachgefragt. Das macht sich in den aktuellen Charts bemerkbar. Erstmals dabei ist zudem «SHINE - Reise des Lichts».

von dpa

09. Oktober 2019, 16:06 Uhr

Der Egoshooter «Call of Duty» demonstriert in dieser Woche seine Durchschlagkraft. War das kostenlose Spiel vor sieben Tagen in den iOS-Charts noch nicht einmal vertreten, erobert es nun die Spitze.

Den Nutzern bietet «Call of Duty» Konsolequalität auf dem Mobilgerät. Sie profitieren von einer konfigurierbaren Steuerung, 3D-Grafiken und -Sounds sowie einer Sprach- und Textchat-Funktion. Dadurch lässt sich die Dramatik des Games unterwegs genauso hautnah erleben wie zu Hause vor dem Bildschirm.

Einen Neueinstieg feiert in dieser Woche auch «SHINE - Reise des Lichts». Das Spiel landet auf dem zehnten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Games und begeistert die iOS-Nutzer mit einem Abenteuer, das sie auf einer virtuellen Reise durch eine atmosphärische Welt aus Licht und Schatten erleben. Es richtet sich an all jene, die sich nach Entschleunigung sehnen und eine Auszeit vom Alltag brauchen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Aerofly FS 2019 IPACS 3,99 4 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 3,49 5 Die Legenden von Andor USM 2,99 6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Card Thief Arnold Rauers 1,09 8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 10 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 3 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Idle Capitalist Gaga Games kostenlos 5 PACYBITS FUT 20 PacyBits kostenlos 6 Square Bird. MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos 7 Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle Coda Platform Limited kostenlos 8 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Icing On The Cake Lion Studios kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Die Legenden von Andor USM 2,99 3 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 3,49 4 Aerofly FS 2019 IPACS 3,99 5 Card Thief Arnold Rauers 1,09 6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 2,29 7 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 Geheimakte: Tunguska Animation Arts Creative Gmbh 4,49 10 SHINE - Reise des Lichts Fox and Sheep GmbH 1,09

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 3 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele Wildlife Studios kostenlos 5 Square Bird. MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos 6 Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle Coda Platform Limited kostenlos 7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 8 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Township Playrix kostenlos 10 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos