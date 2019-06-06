Für iPhone und iPad : Top-Apps: Sport live streamen und Campingplätze finden

immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Vergabe Nord | Anzeigen

«DAZN Sport Live Stream» ist eine App für Sportfreunde.
Streaming-Dienste erfreuen sich weiterhin großer Beliebtheit. Sportfreunde haben in dieser Woche der «DAZN»-App auf das Treppchen verholfen. Gut hat sich auch eine Anwendung geschlagen, die bei der Campingplatzsuche Erfolge verspricht.

06. Juni 2019, 05:00 Uhr

In der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps thront noch immer «Amazon Prime Video». Dicht dahinter befindet sich die Anwendung von «DAZN», die iOS-Nutzern ebenfalls Streaming-Möglichkeiten bietet. Über den achten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps darf sich hingegen «ADAC Camping» freuen.

Die Anwendung des Autoclubs ermöglicht es, immer den richtigen Camping- und Stellplatz zu finden. Die aktuelle Version verfügt sogar über ein neues Klassifikationsformat und 360-Grad-Bilder von fast 2.000 Plätzen. Zu den weiteren Highlights gehört eine integrierte digitale Rabattkarte, Favoritenfunktionen sowie eine kombinierte Universalsuche.

Die «DAZN»-App ist eher für Sportfreunde gedacht, die auf dem iPad verschiedene Events live streamen können. Ob Tennis, Fußball oder US-amerikanische Basketball- und Eishockeyspiele, das Angebot lässt keine Wünsche offen. Um es nutzen zu können, müssen iOS-Nutzer jedoch ein Abonnement abschließen. In Deutschland kostet es 9,99 € im Monat.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 TouchRetouch Adva-Soft 2,29
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
10 Forest - Stay focused SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
7 Spotify - Music and Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
8 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
9 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
10 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
8 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
9 Scanner Pro Readdle Inc. 4,49
10 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 WzPad für WhatsApp ZR Apps kostenlos
6 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
7 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
