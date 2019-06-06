Für iPhone und iPad : Top-Apps: Sport live streamen und Campingplätze finden
Streaming-Dienste erfreuen sich weiterhin großer Beliebtheit. Sportfreunde haben in dieser Woche der «DAZN»-App auf das Treppchen verholfen. Gut hat sich auch eine Anwendung geschlagen, die bei der Campingplatzsuche Erfolge verspricht.
In der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps thront noch immer «Amazon Prime Video». Dicht dahinter befindet sich die Anwendung von «DAZN», die iOS-Nutzern ebenfalls Streaming-Möglichkeiten bietet. Über den achten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps darf sich hingegen «ADAC Camping» freuen.
Die Anwendung des Autoclubs ermöglicht es, immer den richtigen Camping- und Stellplatz zu finden. Die aktuelle Version verfügt sogar über ein neues Klassifikationsformat und 360-Grad-Bilder von fast 2.000 Plätzen. Zu den weiteren Highlights gehört eine integrierte digitale Rabattkarte, Favoritenfunktionen sowie eine kombinierte Universalsuche.
Die «DAZN»-App ist eher für Sportfreunde gedacht, die auf dem iPad verschiedene Events live streamen können. Ob Tennis, Fußball oder US-amerikanische Basketball- und Eishockeyspiele, das Angebot lässt keine Wünsche offen. Um es nutzen zu können, müssen iOS-Nutzer jedoch ein Abonnement abschließen. In Deutschland kostet es 9,99 € im Monat.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|TouchRetouch
|Adva-Soft
|2,29
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|7
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|8
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|10
|Forest - Stay focused
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Spotify - Music and Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|9
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|8,99
|9
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|10
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|DAZN Sport Live Stream
|DAZN
|kostenlos
|3
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|WzPad für WhatsApp
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|10
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
