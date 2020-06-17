Spiele-Charts : iOS-Games: Gefängnis leiten oder Skateboardtricks üben
Bei vielen iOS-Gamern herrscht in dieser Woche Recht und Ordnung: Mit «Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim» schafft es ein Gefängnissimulator in die Gamecharts. Zudem zieht es die Spieler auf die virtuelle Halfpipe.
In den iOS-Gamecharts landet in dieser Woche ein Simulationsspiel der besonderen Art. Bei «Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim» schlüpft der Spieler in die Rolle eines Gefängnisdirektors. Neben dem Wohlergehen der Insassen geht es dabei um einen stetigen Weiterbau der Haftanstalt.
Deutlich actionreicher geht es bei dem Skate-Spiel «True Skate» (2,29 Euro) zu. Der Gamer übernimmt hier die Kontrolle über ein herrenloses Skateboard und führt allerlei Tricks und Stunts aus. Neben Halfpipe-Maps lassen sich auch Straßen und Plätze befahren. «True Skate» landet auf Platz zehn der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.
An «Minecraft» (7,99 Euro) reicht auch in dieser Woche kaum ein anderes Spiel heran. Bei dem Sandbox-Spiel im Pixel-Stil lassen sich beliebig viele würfelförmige Blöcke zu riesen Bauten und Landschaften formen. Der Kreativität wird hier keine Grenzen gesetzt. Das Spiel führt wieder einmal die Liste der meistgekaufte iPad-Games an.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|5
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|6
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|7
|Terraria
|505 Games (US), Inc.
|5,49
|8
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|9
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|10
|True Skate
|True Axis
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Stack Colors!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Tangle Master 3D
|Rollic Games
|kostenlos
|3
|Cube Surfer!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Hyper School
|Suji Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|7
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Good Slice
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|Money Buster!
|Alictus
|kostenlos
|10
|Super Sniper!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|3
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|4
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|6
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|7
|The Game of Life
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|8
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|9
|Slay the Spire
|Humble Bundle
|10,99
|10
|Terraria
|505 Games (US), Inc.
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Men Talking Tom: Freunde
|Outfit7 Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|Block Puzzle - Wood Games
|Learnings.AI
|kostenlos
|3
|Roblox
|Roblox Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Stack Colors!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|6
|Fishdom
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|7
|Save The Girl!
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|8
|Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel
|Unico Studio LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Prison Empire Tycoon - Sim
|Digital Things
|kostenlos
|10
|Township
|Playrix
|kostenlos
