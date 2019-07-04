Top Ten der Spiele : iOS-Games: Eine Wasserrutsche verbreitet weiterhin Spaß

«aquapark.io» sorgt weiterhin für Wasserspaß. In einer Top Ten hat das Spiel dennoch seinen Spitzenplatz verloren. Etwas schlechter lief es für ein anderes iOS-Game.

von dpa

04. Juli 2019, 04:51 Uhr

Der Name «Harry Potter» löst noch immer Faszination aus. Das Spiel, das an Joanne K. Rowlings Geschichte angelehnt ist, erobert in dieser Woche die Spitze der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Damit hat «Harry Potter: Wizards Unite» den Konkurrenten «aquapark.io» auf den zweiten Platz verwiesen. Dennoch erfreut sich das Spiel, bei dem sich iOS-Nutzer auf einer Wasserrutsche ein Rennen liefern, immer noch großer Beliebtheit - auch weil es zumindest virtuell eine Abkühlung ermöglicht. In der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Games bleibt «aquapark.io» daher weiterhin das Maß der Dinge.

Etwas schlechter lief es in dieser Woche für «Ball Paint», das drei Plätze nach unten rutscht und den zehnten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games belegt. Wie der Name schon sagt, geht es darum, einen Ball mit möglichst einer Farbe zu bemalen. Das wird umso schwieriger, desto höher das Level ist.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49 4 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 5 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49 6 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 3,99 7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 4 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos 7 Granny Dennis Vukanovic kostenlos 8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 10 Ball Paint RadPirates kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 The Room Fireproof Games 0,49 3 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 4 Door Kickers KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL 1,09 5 XCOM®: Enemy Within 2K 2,29 6 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 3,49 7 The Room Two Fireproof Games 1,09 8 The Room Three Fireproof Games 2,29 9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 10 FTL: Faster Than Light Subset Games 3,49

Meitgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 5 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos 6 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos 7 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 8 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Granny Dennis Vukanovic kostenlos 10 Rocket Sky! Kwalee kostenlos