Top Ten : iOS-App-Charts: Kochhelfer und Outdoor-Navi im Trend

Raus in die Natur! So lautet in Zeiten von Corona die Devise. Dass sich auch iOS-Nutzer jetzt gern draußen aufhalten, zeigen die App-Charts. Denn dort taucht nun die Outdoor-Navi «Komoot» auf. Beliebt ist zudem die Koch-App «food with love».

von dpa

27. Mai 2020, 13:07 Uhr

In Corona-Zeiten verbringen Menschen viel Zeit zu Hause. Da bietet es sich an, seine Kochkünste zu verbessern. Wer neue Rezepte ausprobieren will, greift derzeit oft auf die Koch-App «food with love» (3,99 Euro) zurück, die auf Platz 3 unter den meistgekauften iPhone-Apps landet.

Weiterhin im Trend liegt auch die App «TikTok», die es in dieser Woche auf Platz zwei der kostenlosen iPhone-Apps schafft. In dem sozialen Netzwerk erstellen und teilen Nutzer kurze Videoclips mit der Community. Vor allem machen hier kuriose oder lustige Inhalte die Runde.

Wer einen Ausflug ins Grüne plant, sollte sich die App «Komoot - Fahrrad & Wander Navi» genauer anschauen. Sie bietet nicht nur Offline-Karten für eine störungsfreie Navigation, sondern eine große Auswahl an Rad- und Wandertouren. Bei den meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps landet «Komoot» auf den achten Platz.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 food with love Food with love 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 9 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 DOP: Draw One Part SayGames LLC kostenlos 2 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 8 Komoot - Fahrrad & Wander Navi komoot GmbH kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Spotify: Musik & Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 2 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 7 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 8 food with love Food with love 3,99 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 3 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 10 DOP: Draw One Part SayGames LLC kostenlos