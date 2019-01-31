Für Apple-Nutzer : iOS-App-Charts: Ein Held werden oder Texte verarbeiten
Die digitale Version eines Brettspiele-Hits hat es diese Woche in die iOS-App-Charts geschafft. Ein bekanntes Textverarbeitungsprogramm ist auch mobil ein echter App-Hit. Und etwas Arbeitserleichterung am Mac und PC verspricht eine App, die das Tablet zum Zweitmonitor macht.
Ein digitales Brettspiel, eine App zur Nutzung des Tablets als Monitor und ein Textverarbeitungsprogramm mischen diese Woche die iOS-App-Charts auf.
Das Brettspiel «Die Legenden von Andor» erschien 2012 und gewann zahlreiche Preise. Die App-Version (5,99 Euro) des kooperativen Spiels liegt diese Woche auf Platz acht der meistgekauften iPad-Anwendungen. Als Teil einer Heldengruppe wird nicht gegeneinander, sondern gegen das Spiel gespielt. Auch in der digitalen Version gilt es, ein fantastisches Land gegen anrückende Feinde zu verteidigen.
«Duet Display» (10,99 Euro) verwandelt das iPad oder iPhone in einen Zweitbildschirm für Mac und PC. Der Clou: Sobald das Tablet mit dem Mac oder PC verbunden wird, können dank der App auch auf dem Festrechner installierte Programme über den Touchscreen bedient werden.
Auf PC und Mac ist «Word» von Microsoft schon seit Jahrzehnten ein Klassiker unter den Textverarbeitungsprogrammen. Die App (In-App-Käufe möglich) ist mittlerweile auch auf dem iPad angekommen und gehört zu den am meisten geladenen Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|6
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|WatchChat for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|10
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPhone Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|H&M App
|H&M
|kostenlos
|2
|PicsArt Foto- und Video-Editor
|PicsArt, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|TikTok - Real Short Videos
|musical.ly Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Joom: Shopping und Angebote
|Joom
|kostenlos
|10
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Die Legenden von Andor
|USM
|5,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Alto's Odyssey
|Snowman
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPad Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|ZDFmediathek
|ZDF
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|10
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
