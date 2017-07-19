Hits für iPhone und iPad : Game-Charts: Zwischen Rennbahn, Lava und falschen Urhebern

vergrößern 1 von 1 1 von 1

Die iOS-Charts sind bunt gemischt - Action, Rätseln, Ernten oder «Stadt, Land, Fluss». Drei Apps stechen dabei hervor.

«The Floor is Lava» - aus dem Kinderspiel ist ein Netz-Hit geworden. Wie in der vergangenen Woche ist das Spiel eine der meistelanden iOS-Apps in Deutschland. Nicht nur Kinder und Jugendliche nutzen die witzige App (kostenlos). Auch Erwachsene spielen mit, wenn es heißt «The Floor is Lava» und sich alle so schnell wie möglich auf einen Gegenstand stürzen, um den Boden - die Lava - nicht zu berühren.

Autos warten, Sponsoren suchen und Rennen meistern: Seit einigen Tagen ist die «Motorsport Manager Mobile 2»-App online. Die mit 4,49 Euro teure App ist zwar nicht ganz günstig, aber für Rennsportliebhaber jeden Cent wert.

Wer den Kult-Autoren der Känguru-Chroniken, Marc-Uwe Kling, mag, wird diese App lieben. Bei «Game of Quotes» ordnet man Zitate der Weltgeschichte einem falschen Urheber zu und kreiert so witzige Verknüpfungen. Man kann das Spiel auch mit Freunden spielen und dabei seinen Witz-O-Meter in die Höhe treiben.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 Playsport Games Ltd 4,49 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Game of Quotes Studio Kalliope GmbH 1,99 4 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 7,99 5 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,49 6 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49 7 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 1,09 8 FRAMED 2 Loveshack 0,99 9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 10 Bike Race Pro - Besten Motorrad Spiele Top Free Games 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Wort Guru Zentertain Ltd. kostenlos 2 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos 3 The Floor Is Lava Ketchapp kostenlos 4 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel Fanatee kostenlos 5 100 Balls - Tap to Drop the Color Ball Game Reach Mob Inc. kostenlos 6 Ich Einfach Unverbesserlich: Minion Rush Gameloft kostenlos 7 Island Experiment Nexters Global LTD kostenlos 8 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos 9 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 10 Mini DAYZ - Survival Game Bohemia Interactive a.s. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 7,99 2 Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 Playsport Games Ltd 4,49 3 FRAMED 2 Loveshack 0,99 4 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 5 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,49 6 Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two Telltale Inc 5,49 7 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 5,49 8 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 9 Samorost 3 Amanita Design 2,29 10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Wort Guru Zentertain Ltd. kostenlos 2 Gardenscapes - New Acres Playrix Games kostenlos 3 Ich Einfach Unverbesserlich: Minion Rush Gameloft kostenlos 4 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 5 Snoopy Pop Jam City, Inc. kostenlos 6 Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire Epic Action LLC kostenlos 7 Mini DAYZ - Survival Game Bohemia Interactive a.s. kostenlos 8 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos 9 illi Set Snail kostenlos 10 Cooking Craze - Ein lustiges Restaurant-Spiel! Big Fish Games, Inc kostenlos

von dpa

erstellt am 19.Jul.2017 | 14:56 Uhr