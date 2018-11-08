immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Anzeigen

Spiele für iPhone und iPad : Game-Charts: Magische Zaubertränke und Profifußball

Beliebt bei iOS-Gamern: «Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery». App Store von Apple
Beliebt bei iOS-Gamern: «Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery». App Store von Apple

Eintauchen in eine Welt der Zauberei oder den Profifußball: Diese Woche sind bei iOS-Gamern unter anderem ein Abenteuerspiel rund um Harry Potter und das Taktik-Simulationsspiel «Football Manager 2019» besonders angesagt.

svz.de von
08. November 2018, 12:07 Uhr

In die Rolle eines Zaubereischülers schlüpfen und sich auf Abenteuer in Hogwarts einlassen oder als Manager durch die richtige Taktik Fußball-Clubs zum Erfolg führen: Diese Woche punkten Rollen- und Simulationsspiele.

«Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery» ist eine magische Reise durch die Welt der Zauberei. In diesem Rollenspiel können Gamer ihr ganz persönliches Abenteuer erleben, indem sie ihre Hogwarts-Geschichte wählen, Zaubersprüche lernen und ihre Fertigkeiten schulen. Dabei helfen Bündnisse mit neuen Freunden und das Wissen von Professoren, um sich mit Rivalen zu duellieren und uralte Geheimnisse aufzudecken. Das mystische Adventure für alle Fans von Harry, Dumbledore, Snape und Co. landet auf Platz zehn der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.

In die Top-Drei der meistgekauften Apps für das iPhone und das iPad schafft es in dieser Woche «Football Manager 2019». Es ist ein Taktik-Simulationsspiel für Profi-Fußballtrainer und alle, die es noch werden wollen.

Bei dem sportlichen Management-Erlebnis geht es darum, gewählte Fußball-Clubs mit der richtigen Taktik, den besten Spielern und dem passenden Training nach ganz oben zu führen. Dabei bestimmen auch Trainerentscheidungen während der Mannschaftsspiele die Ergebnisse. Die App gibt es in zwei Versionen: als «Touch»-Version für das iPad und als «Mobile»-Version für das iPhone.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,49
5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
8 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
9 Reigns: Game of Thrones Devolver Digital 4,49
10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Fire Balls 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 Golf Battle Miniclip.com kostenlos
3 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos
4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
5 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos
6 Find Differences: Detective Fastone Games kostenlos
7 Slices Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Merge Plane - Best Idle Game Gaga Games kostenlos
9 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
10 Candy Crush Friends Saga King kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
3 Football Manager 2019 Touch SEGA 21,99
4 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99
5 Assassin's Creed Identity Ubisoft 0,49
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
7 Day of the Tentacle Remastered Double Fine Productions, Inc. 5,49
8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09
9 Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty Oddworld Inhabitants Inc 5,49
10 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Paper.io 2 Voodoo kostenlos
2 Golf Battle Miniclip.com kostenlos
3 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
4 Candy Crush Friends Saga King kostenlos
5 Happy Glass Lion Studios kostenlos
6 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
7 Spill It! tastypill kostenlos
8 Woody Puzzle Free Block Puzzle Games Inc kostenlos
9 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10 Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Jam City, Inc. kostenlos
zur Startseite

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Twitter und Facebook:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Leserkommentare anzeigen
Der deutsche «SuperMUC-NG» am Leibnitz Rechenzentrum schaffte es auf den achten Platz. Photo:
Deutsche Anlage auf Rang 8 :

«Top 500»: USA bauen Spitzenstellung bei Supercomputern aus




Nachrichten

Im Internet tummeln sich viele Kriminelle. Wer von Betrug betroffen ist, sollte auf jeden Fall Anzeige erstatten.
Cybercrime :

Opfer von Internetbetrug sollten unbedingt Anzeige erstatten

Internetbetrügern auf den Leim zu gehen, ist für viele nicht nur ärgerlich, sondern auch peinlich. Dennoch sollte immer ...

Netflix hatte zum Ende des vergangenen Quartals 130,4 Millionen zahlende Kunden und fast 7 Millionen Nutzer, die noch in der Probezeit waren.
Neue Märkte im Visier :

Netflix will mit günstigerer Version experimentieren

Der Opera-Browser für Android ermöglicht es, Cookie-Banner auszublenden. /dpa-tmn
Neue Browserfunktion :

Mit Opera 48 für Android nervige Cookie-Banner blockieren

Anders als zweifelhafte Anbieter versprechen, lässt sich über eine Antenne kein Kabelfernsehen empfangen. /dpa-tmn
Kein Kabelempfang möglich :

Superantennen für Gratis-Kabel-TV sind Abzocke

Auf allen Windows-10-Geräten lässt sich jetzt auch der Alexa-Sprachassistent nutzen.
Für Desktop-PCs und Notebooks :

Alexa-Sprachassistent kommt für Windows-10-Geräte


zur Startseite