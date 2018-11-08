Spiele für iPhone und iPad : Game-Charts: Magische Zaubertränke und Profifußball
Eintauchen in eine Welt der Zauberei oder den Profifußball: Diese Woche sind bei iOS-Gamern unter anderem ein Abenteuerspiel rund um Harry Potter und das Taktik-Simulationsspiel «Football Manager 2019» besonders angesagt.
In die Rolle eines Zaubereischülers schlüpfen und sich auf Abenteuer in Hogwarts einlassen oder als Manager durch die richtige Taktik Fußball-Clubs zum Erfolg führen: Diese Woche punkten Rollen- und Simulationsspiele.
«Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery» ist eine magische Reise durch die Welt der Zauberei. In diesem Rollenspiel können Gamer ihr ganz persönliches Abenteuer erleben, indem sie ihre Hogwarts-Geschichte wählen, Zaubersprüche lernen und ihre Fertigkeiten schulen. Dabei helfen Bündnisse mit neuen Freunden und das Wissen von Professoren, um sich mit Rivalen zu duellieren und uralte Geheimnisse aufzudecken. Das mystische Adventure für alle Fans von Harry, Dumbledore, Snape und Co. landet auf Platz zehn der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.
In die Top-Drei der meistgekauften Apps für das iPhone und das iPad schafft es in dieser Woche «Football Manager 2019». Es ist ein Taktik-Simulationsspiel für Profi-Fußballtrainer und alle, die es noch werden wollen.
Bei dem sportlichen Management-Erlebnis geht es darum, gewählte Fußball-Clubs mit der richtigen Taktik, den besten Spielern und dem passenden Training nach ganz oben zu führen. Dabei bestimmen auch Trainerentscheidungen während der Mannschaftsspiele die Ergebnisse. Die App gibt es in zwei Versionen: als «Touch»-Version für das iPad und als «Mobile»-Version für das iPhone.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|2
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|Ubisoft
|0,49
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Reigns: Game of Thrones
|Devolver Digital
|4,49
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Fire Balls 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Golf Battle
|Miniclip.com
|kostenlos
|3
|Paper.io 2
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Happy Glass
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|Find Differences: Detective
|Fastone Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Slices
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
|Gaga Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Candy Crush Friends Saga
|King
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|3
|Football Manager 2019 Touch
|SEGA
|21,99
|4
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|5
|Assassin's Creed Identity
|Ubisoft
|0,49
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|Day of the Tentacle Remastered
|Double Fine Productions, Inc.
|5,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
|Oddworld Inhabitants Inc
|5,49
|10
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Paper.io 2
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Golf Battle
|Miniclip.com
|kostenlos
|3
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Candy Crush Friends Saga
|King
|kostenlos
|5
|Happy Glass
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Spill It!
|tastypill
|kostenlos
|8
|Woody Puzzle
|Free Block Puzzle Games Inc
|kostenlos
|9
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
|Jam City, Inc.
|kostenlos
