Aktuelle Platzierungen : App-Charts: Videotelefonie und Office-Tool
Viele arbeiten während der Corona-Pandemie von zu Hause aus. Die Kommunikation unter Kollegen findet deshalb meist digital statt. Das äußert sich in den iOS-Charts: Eine Videocall-App liegt ganz vorne.
In Zeiten der Coronavirus-Pandemie boomen vor allem Apps, die eine einfache Kommunikation zwischen mehreren Gesprächspartnern ermöglichen. Bei «ZOOM Cloud Meetings» funktionieren Videocalls sogar ganz ohne Anmeldung. Die App landet auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Wer sich die Arbeit im Homeoffice etwas erleichtern will, kann auf die App «Duet Display» (10,99 Euro) zurückgreifen. Sie verwandelt das iPhone oder iPad in einen Zweitbildschirm für den PC oder Mac. Ganz ohne Kabel lässt sich so die verfügbare Bildschirmanzahl erweitern. «Duet Display» liegt derzeit auf dem siebten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.
Da iOS-Nutzer derzeit auch viel Zeit zu Hause verbringen, boomen aktuell Instant-Video-Apps. Über die Applikation «Disney+» lassen sich die Streamingangebote von Disney abrufen. Besonders praktisch: Die Inhalte können dank einer Downloadfunktion auch lokal auf dem Smartphone oder Tablet gespeichert werden. «Disney+» schafft es auf Platz sieben der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|food with love App
|Food with love
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
|8
|TouchRetouch
|ADVA Soft GmbH
|2,29
|9
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Jitsi Meet
|8x8, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|TikTok
|TikTok Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ASMR-Schneiden
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|6
|Super Salon
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|7
|Skype für iPhone
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|8
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|SHEIN-Fashion Shopping
|Shein Group Ltd
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|7
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|8
|food with love App
|Food with love
|3,99
|9
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|10,99
|10
|Antolin Lesespiele 12
|Westermann Digital GmbH
|2,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Skype für iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Jitsi Meet
|8x8, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ANTON - Schule - Lernen
|solocode GmbH
|kostenlos
|6
|Cisco Webex Meetings
|Cisco
|kostenlos
|7
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
Diskutieren Sie mit.Leserkommentare anzeigen