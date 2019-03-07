Für iPhone und iPad : App-Charts: Bessere Aufnahmen, schnellere Rechenoperationen
Mit einem iPhone lassen sich problemlos hochwertige Fotos schießen. Mit der App «Spectre Camera» gelingen sie noch besser. Eine andere Anwendung löst handschriftliche Matheaufgaben in Echtzeit.
Berlin (dpa-infocom)- In den aktuellen Charts gibt es zwei Apps, die letzte Woche die begehrten Plätze noch nicht erobern konnten. Die eine ermöglicht bessere Bilder, die andere liefert schnelle Rechenergebnisse.
«Spectre Camera» (3,49 Euro) ist die ideale App für alle, die gerne fotografieren. Die Anwendung verfügt über eine smarte Belichtungssteuerung. Sie ermöglicht dadurch interessante Effekte, die sowohl bei Tageslicht als auch bei Nachtaufnahmen entstehen. In den Charts der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps belegt «Spectre Camera» den fünften Platz.
Fast genauso gut schneidet die App «MyScript Calculator» (3,49 Euro) ab. Sie eignet sich für jeden, der auf dem iPhone oder iPad schnell etwas berechnen will. Man braucht bloß die Zahlen und Rechenzeichen handschriftlich auf dem Gerät zu notieren und schon erscheint das Ergebnis - in Echtzeit.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Spectre Camera
|Chroma Noir LLC
|3,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|WatchChat for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|10
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|H&M App
|H&M
|kostenlos
|4
|McDonald’s Deutschland
|McDonald's Deutschland
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|eBay Kleinanzeigen
|Marktplaats BV
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|8
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|4,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Rechner - Standard +
|Huihua Li
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Matchington Mansion
|Firecraft Studios Ltd.
|kostenlos
