Völlig überfüllte Zellen : Debatte in den USA: Sind Haftzentren an der Grenze "Konzentrationslager"?

Repost @shaunking ã»ã»ã» Iâ™m fucking furious. Some leaders made an unannounced visit to a Border Patrol center in El-Paso. What they found was 950 immigrants smashed into a facility that only has a capacity for 125 people. This is criminal. Itâ™s disgusting. â"â"â"â"â"â"â"â"â"â"â"â"â"â" 950 people crammed into a space in which was meant to hold 125. 7.6x the amount it was meant to hold. These are #people . #immigrants are people. How is this even disputed. Treat them with fucking respect. The detention centers need to be heavily regulated to make sure these inhumane conditions are prevented. -Emily