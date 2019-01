Shitstorm auf sozialen Netzwerken : Kraftsport im zehnten Monat: Kritik für hochschwangere Frau

View this post on Instagram

Staying fit during pregnancy never looks the same. Some choose crossfit and lifting, others choose yoga or various other lower intensity exercises. My perspective is this: there is not a prescription for pregnancy or a one size fits all. I do believe that your body will tell you whatâ™s good for it and you should listen. Iâ™m still able to do everything at a light weight and slower pace- for that Iâ™m grateful! #38weekspregnant #moveyourbump #fitpregnancy