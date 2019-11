Verwandlung im Schaufenster : Halloween-Partnerlook mit Mann Tom: Heidi Klum geht als Grusel-Alien

View this post on Instagram

Michelangelo⦠oops!⦠I mean, Mike Marino hard at work sculpting my Halloween costume. I am so excited for all of you to see his artistry in action! Join us to see my costume unfold on Halloween starting at 10AM in the front window of the @amazon Store at 7 W 34th St in Manhattan. The @prorenfx team will spend 10 hours transforming me into (itâ™s a secret). Hope to see you there! #heidiklumhalloween âï¸âï¸