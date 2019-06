Plötzlicher Tod mit 52 Jahren : Erinnerungen an Luke Perry: Tochter Sophie postet Familienfotos

View this post on Instagram

A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. Iâ™m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, itâ™s something you arenâ™t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when itâ™s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.