Bildergalerie Ostblock-Cup in Rostock: Mehr als 200 Kletter-Fans bouldern um die Wette

Von Katharina Golze | 13.11.2022, 14:26 Uhr

Den Saisonauftakt und Start des ostdeutschen Boulder-Wettbewerbs Ostblock-Cup richtete in diesem Jahr die Rostocker Boulderhalle „45 Grad“ aus. Im Finale kletterten bei den Männer Paul Greiner, Elias Arriagada Krüger, Samuel Frank, Jannik Kindermann, Lasse von Freier und Tim Sauer um den Sieg. Bei den Frauen standen Lucia Dörffel, Anne Hösel, Lisa Maul, Kaja Haendler, Lara Ruschmeyer und Hanna Meyer im Finale. Fotos: Georg Scharnweber

Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
Ostblock-Cup im Bouldern - packende „Kletter-Wettkämpfe" erlebten die Zuschauer in der „45 Grad"-Boulderhalle in Rostock…
