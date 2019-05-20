Mit Kindern nach draußen : Neue Fotos der royalen Rasselbande – und Erziehungstipps von Herzogin Kate
Zeit mit Kindern in der Natur zu verbringen, fördere das körperliche und geistige Wohlergehen der Kleinen, betont Kate.
London | Die britische Herzogin Kate (37) rät Familien, gemeinsam viel Zeit im Freien zu verbringen. Aktiv draußen in der Natur zu sein, bringe große Vorteile für das körperliche und geistige Wohlergehen, vor allem für junge Kinder, sagte Kate in einem Video, das der Kensington-Palast am Montag auf Instagram und Twitter veröffentlichte.
90% of our adult brains are developed before the age of 5 and what a child experiences in those really early years directly affects how the brain develops. Thatâ™s why I think itâ™s so important, whether weâ™re parents or carers or family members, really engage in quality time with children and babies from a really young age. I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play. I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together. #ChelseaFlowerShow
In dem Video und auf mehreren Fotos sind Kate und Prinz William (36) mit ihren Kindern beim Spielen in einer als Wald angelegten Parklandschaft der Gartenschau Chelsea Flower Show in London zu sehen, die am Dienstag ihre Pforten öffnet.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects AndrÃ©e Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the gardenâ™s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: âœI really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.â
Prinzessin Charlotte (4) und Prinz George (5) etwa lassen ihre nackten Füße von einer kleinen Holzbrücke in einen Bach baumeln.
Prinz Louis (1) posiert mit ausgestreckten Armen vor der Kamera. In der linken Hand hält er einen Zweig.
Kate war an der Konzeption des Gartens beteiligt, der mit Baumhaus, Wasserfall und Seilschaukel Familien mit Kindern zum Verweilen einladen soll.
Die Enkelgeneration von Queen Elizabeth II. (93) hat sich seit einigen Jahren das Thema mentale Gesundheit auf die Fahnen geschrieben.
