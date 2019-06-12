immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Vergabe Nord | Anzeigen

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 12. Juni 2019

svz.de von
12. Juni 2019, 15:25 Uhr

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( 1.) Old Town Road Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
2. ( 2.) Bad Guy Billie Eilish
3. ( 3.) Talk Khalid
4. ( 4.) I Don't Care Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
5. ( 5.) Sucker Jonas Brothers
6. ( 7.) Wow. Post Malone
7. ( 6.) Sunflower Post Malone & Swae Lee
8. ( 9.) Suge DaBaby
9. ( 8.) Dancing With A Stranger Sam Smith & Normani
10. (10.) Sweet But Psycho Ava Max
zur Startseite

Gefällt Ihnen dieser Beitrag? Dann teilen Sie ihn bitte in den sozialen Medien - und folgen uns auch auf Twitter und Facebook:

Diskutieren Sie mit.

Leserkommentare anzeigen




zur Startseite