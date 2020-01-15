Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( 3.)
|The Box
|Roddy Ricch
|2.
|( - )
|Yummy
|Justin Bieber
|3.
|( 1.)
|Circles
|Post Malone
|4.
|( 2.)
|Memories
|Maroon 5
|5.
|( 9.)
|10,000 Hours
|Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
|6.
|( 4.)
|Someone You Loved
|Lewis Capaldi
|7.
|( 7.)
|Dance Monkey
|Tones And I
|8.
|( 6.)
|Good as Hell
|Lizzo
|9.
|( 5.)
|Roxanne
|Arizona Zervas
|10.
|(10.)
|Lose You To Love Me
|Selena Gomez
