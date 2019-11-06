Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( - )
|Lose You To Love Me
|Selena Gomez
|2.
|( 1.)
|Someone You Loved
|Lewis Capaldi
|3.
|( 4.)
|Circles
|Post Malone
|4.
|( 3.)
|Senorita
|Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
|5.
|( 2.)
|Truth Hurts
|Lizzo
|6.
|( - )
|Good as Hell
|Lizzo
|7.
|( - )
|Follow God
|Kanye West
|8.
|( 5.)
|No Guidance
|Chris Brown Featuring Drake
|9.
|( 6.)
|Panini
|Lil Nas X
|10.
|( 8.)
|Bad Guy
|Billie Eilish
