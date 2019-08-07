Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret/in
|1.
|( 1.)
|Old Town Road
|Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
|2.
|( 2.)
|Bad Guy
|Billie Eilish
|3.
|( 3.)
|Senorita
|Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
|4.
|( 5.)
|Truth Hurts
|Lizzo
|5.
|( 4.)
|Talk
|Khalid
|6.
|( - )
|No Guidance
|Chris Brown Featuring Drake
|7.
|( 6.)
|I Don't Care
|Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
|8.
|( 7.)
|Goodbyes
|Post Malone Featuring Young Thug
|9.
|( 8.)
|Sucker
|Jonas Brothers
|10.
|( - )
|Ran$om
|Lil Tecca
