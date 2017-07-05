Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|1.
|( 1.)
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber
|2.
|( 2.)
|I'm The One
|DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne
|3.
|( 4.)
|Wild Thoughts
|DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
|4.
|( 3.)
|That's What I Like
|Bruno Mars
|5.
|( 5.)
|Shape of You
|Ed Sheeran
|6.
|( - )
|Believer
|Imagine Dragons
|7.
|( 6.)
|Humble
|Kendrick Lamar
|8.
|( 8.)
|Congratulations
|Post Malone Feat. Quavo
|9.
|( 7.)
|Mask Off
|Future
|10.
|( 9.)
|Something Just Like This
|The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
