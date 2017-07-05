zur Navigation springen

Kultur

05. Juli 2017 | 16:13 Uhr

Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

1. ( 1.) Despacito Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber
2. ( 2.) I'm The One DJ Khaled Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne
3. ( 4.) Wild Thoughts DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
4. ( 3.) That's What I Like Bruno Mars
5. ( 5.) Shape of You Ed Sheeran
6. ( - ) Believer Imagine Dragons
7. ( 6.) Humble Kendrick Lamar
8. ( 8.) Congratulations Post Malone Feat. Quavo
9. ( 7.) Mask Off Future
10. ( 9.) Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
erstellt am 05.Jul.2017 | 15:46 Uhr

