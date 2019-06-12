Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben

immo-norden.de | Auto | job-norden.de | Trauer | Vergabe Nord | Anzeigen

12. Juni 2019, 15:28 Uhr

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret
1. ( - ) Center Point Road Thomas Rhett
2. ( 1.) When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish
3. ( 2.) Father Of Asahd DJ Khaled
4. ( 5.) Free Spirit Khalid
5. ( - ) SHE IS COMING (EP) Miley Cyrus
6. ( 3.) IGOR Tyler, The Creator
7. ( - ) Diamonds Elton John
8. ( 8.) Baby On Baby DaBaby
9. ( 6.) Aladdin (2019) Soundtrack
10. ( 9.) Thank U, Next Ariana Grande
