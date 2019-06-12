Billboard-Charts : USA Top 10 (Alben
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|Platz
|Vorwoche
|Titel
|Interpret
|1.
|( - )
|Center Point Road
|Thomas Rhett
|2.
|( 1.)
|When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
|Billie Eilish
|3.
|( 2.)
|Father Of Asahd
|DJ Khaled
|4.
|( 5.)
|Free Spirit
|Khalid
|5.
|( - )
|SHE IS COMING (EP)
|Miley Cyrus
|6.
|( 3.)
|IGOR
|Tyler, The Creator
|7.
|( - )
|Diamonds
|Elton John
|8.
|( 8.)
|Baby On Baby
|DaBaby
|9.
|( 6.)
|Aladdin (2019)
|Soundtrack
|10.
|( 9.)
|Thank U, Next
|Ariana Grande
