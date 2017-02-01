Fußball : FC Schalke 04
Das Aufgebot:
|Gründungsdatum
|4. Mai 1904
|Anschrift
|Ernst-Kuzorra-Weg 1
|45891 Gelsenkirchen
|Postanschrift
|Postfach 20 08 61
|45843 Gelsenkirchen
|Stadion
|VELTINS-Arena (62 271 Plätze)
|Vereinsfarben
|blau-weiß
|Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender
|Clemens Tönnies
|Vorstand Sport
|Christian Heidel
|Cheftrainer
|Markus Weinzierl (seit 1. Juli 2017)
|Mitglieder
|ca. 141 000
|Größte Erfolge:
|Deutscher Meister
|1934, 1935, 1937, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1958
|DFB-Pokal
|1937, 1972, 2001, 2002, 2011
|Champions League
|Halbfinale 2011
|UEFA-Pokal
|1997
|Internet
|www.schalke04.de
|https://twitter.com/S04
|https://www.facebook.com/S04
|http://instagram.com/s04
Tor: 1* Ralf Fährmann, 30 Timon Wellenreuther, 35 Alexander Nübel
Abwehr: 4 Benedikt Höwedes, 6 Sead Kolasinac, 14 Abdul Rahman Baba, 15 Dennis Aogo, 20 Thilo Kehrer, 22 Atsuto Uchida, 23 Coke, 24 Holger Badstuber, 27 Sascha Riether, 28 Joshua Bitter, 29 Naldo, 31 Matija Nastasic, 40 Phil Neumann
Mittelfeld: 5 Johannes Geis, 7 Max Meyer, 8 Leon Goretzka, 10 Nabil Bentaleb, 11 Jewgeni Konopljanka, 17 Benjamin Stambouli, 18 Daniel Caligiuri, 21 Alessandro Schöpf
Angriff: 9 Franco Di Santo, 13 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 19 Guido Burgstaller, 25 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 32 Bernard Tekpetey, 33 Donis Avdijaj, 36 Breel Embolo
* Zahl ist jeweils die Rückennummer
(Stand: Februar 2017)
