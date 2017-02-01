zur Navigation springen

Bundesliga

01. Februar 2017

Fußball : FC Schalke 04

Das Aufgebot:

Gründungsdatum 4. Mai 1904
Anschrift Ernst-Kuzorra-Weg 1
45891 Gelsenkirchen
Postanschrift Postfach 20 08 61
45843 Gelsenkirchen
Stadion VELTINS-Arena (62 271 Plätze)
Vereinsfarben blau-weiß
Aufsichtsratsvorsitzender Clemens Tönnies
Vorstand Sport Christian Heidel
Cheftrainer Markus Weinzierl (seit 1. Juli 2017)
Mitglieder ca. 141 000
Größte Erfolge:
Deutscher Meister 1934, 1935, 1937, 1939, 1940, 1942, 1958
DFB-Pokal 1937, 1972, 2001, 2002, 2011
Champions League Halbfinale 2011
UEFA-Pokal 1997
Internet www.schalke04.de
Twitter https://twitter.com/S04
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/S04
Instagram http://instagram.com/s04

Tor: 1* Ralf Fährmann, 30 Timon Wellenreuther, 35 Alexander Nübel

Abwehr: 4 Benedikt Höwedes, 6 Sead Kolasinac, 14 Abdul Rahman Baba, 15 Dennis Aogo, 20 Thilo Kehrer, 22 Atsuto Uchida, 23 Coke, 24 Holger Badstuber, 27 Sascha Riether, 28 Joshua Bitter, 29 Naldo, 31 Matija Nastasic, 40 Phil Neumann

Mittelfeld: 5 Johannes Geis, 7 Max Meyer, 8 Leon Goretzka, 10 Nabil Bentaleb, 11 Jewgeni Konopljanka, 17 Benjamin Stambouli, 18 Daniel Caligiuri, 21 Alessandro Schöpf

Angriff: 9 Franco Di Santo, 13 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 19 Guido Burgstaller, 25 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, 32 Bernard Tekpetey, 33 Donis Avdijaj, 36 Breel Embolo

* Zahl ist jeweils die Rückennummer

(Stand: Februar 2017)

erstellt am 01.Feb.2017 | 11:15 Uhr

