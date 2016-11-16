Mobiles Vergnügen : Die Game-Charts für iOS

Schnell und bunt geht es bei den iOS-Games in dieser Woche zu. Bei «Helly Copter» müssen bunte Hubschrauber so weit wie möglich durch einen verrückten Hindernisparkour geleitet werden. Wer lieber eine ruhige Kugel schiebt, sollte sich an «Roll the Ball» versuchen.