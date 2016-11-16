zur Navigation springen

16. November 2016 | 18:11 Uhr

Mobiles Vergnügen : Die Game-Charts für iOS

Schnell und bunt geht es bei den iOS-Games in dieser Woche zu. Bei «Helly Copter» müssen bunte Hubschrauber so weit wie möglich durch einen verrückten Hindernisparkour geleitet werden. Wer lieber eine ruhige Kugel schiebt, sollte sich an «Roll the Ball» versuchen.

Bei den Spielen steht in dieser Woche bunte Action auf dem Programm. Schnell und rasant geht es bei «Helly Copter» zu. Der Sidescroller erinnert an «Flappy Bird», jedoch mit rasenden Helikopter inklusive Gesicht. Bis zu 15 Charaktere stehen zur Auswahl.

Wer lieber etwas ruhiger zu Werke geht, sollte sich «Roll the Ball» anschauen. Das Puzzlespiel orientiert sich am klassischen Schieberätsel - als Belohnung für eine erfolgreich gelöste Aufgabe rollt eine kleine Kugel durch die fertiggestellte Murmelbahn.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 F1 2016 The Codemasters Software Company Limited 9,99
2 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99
3 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 0,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Call of Duty: Strike Team Activision Publishing, Inc. 1,99
6 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 2,99
7 Tiny Wings Andreas Illiger 0,99
8 Farming Simulator 16 GIANTS Software GmbH 4,99
9 SteamWorld Heist Image & Form International AB 6,99
10 Leo's Fortune 1337 & Senri LLC 5,99

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Roll the Ball - slide puzzle BitMango kostenlos
2 Helly Copter Playgendary kostenlos
3 The Trail Kongregate kostenlos
4 PinOut! Mediocre AB kostenlos
5 Perchang Perchang kostenlos
6 Quizduell FEO Media kostenlos
7 Castle Crush: Epic Strategy Game Fun Games For Free kostenlos
8 Asphalt Xtreme Gameloft kostenlos
9 Taps to Riches Game Circus LLC kostenlos
10 Pineapple Pen Ketchapp kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 F1 2016 The Codemasters Software Company Limited 9,99
2 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 6,99
3 ROME: Total War Feral Interactive Ltd 9,99
4 Dark Parables: Goldlöckchen und der Stern (Full) Big Fish Games, Inc 6,99
5 SteamWorld Heist Image & Form International AB 6,99
6 Cadenza: Havana Nights (Full) Big Fish Games, Inc 6,99
7 Farming Simulator 16 GIANTS Software GmbH 4,99
8 Pettersson und Findus edel GmbH 4,99
9 Call of Duty: Strike Team Activision Publishing, Inc. 1,99
10 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 4,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Roll the Ball - slide puzzle BitMango kostenlos
2 Perchang Perchang kostenlos
3 Asphalt Xtreme Gameloft kostenlos
4 Castle Crush: Epic Strategy Game Fun Games For Free kostenlos
5 The Trail Kongregate kostenlos
6 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
7 Block! Hexa Puzzle BitMango kostenlos
8 PinOut! Mediocre AB kostenlos
9 Gardenscapes - New Acres Playrix kostenlos
10 Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom SEGA kostenlos
16.Nov.2016

