19. Oktober 2016 | 16:10 Uhr

Billboard Top 10 : USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

1. ( - ) Revolution Radio Green Day
2. ( - ) Day Breaks Norah Jones
3. ( - ) Oh My My OneRepublic
4. ( 3.) Views Drake
5. ( 4.) Suicide Squad: The Album Soundtrack
6. ( 1.) A Seat At The Table Solange
7. ( 8.) Blurryface twenty one pilots
8. ( - ) The Last Hero Alter Bridge
9. ( - ) Three Phantogram
10. ( 7.) Dangerous Woman Ariana Grande
erstellt am 19.Okt.2016 | 15:49 Uhr

