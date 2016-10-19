Billboard Top 10 : USA Top 10 (Alben)
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
|1.
|( - )
|Revolution Radio
|Green Day
|2.
|( - )
|Day Breaks
|Norah Jones
|3.
|( - )
|Oh My My
|OneRepublic
|4.
|( 3.)
|Views
|Drake
|5.
|( 4.)
|Suicide Squad: The Album
|Soundtrack
|6.
|( 1.)
|A Seat At The Table
|Solange
|7.
|( 8.)
|Blurryface
|twenty one pilots
|8.
|( - )
|The Last Hero
|Alter Bridge
|9.
|( - )
|Three
|Phantogram
|10.
|( 7.)
|Dangerous Woman
|Ariana Grande
