Kultur

19. Oktober 2016 | 18:11 Uhr

Top Ten : Musik-Charts

Quelle: Amazon

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/en Label
1 1 Bravo Hits Vol. 95 Various Sony
2 7 Day Breaks Norah Jones Universal
3 4 Revolution Radio Green Day Warner
4 / Neuanfang (Limited Edition) Clueso Universal
5 3 Sturm & Stille Sportfreunde Stiller Universal
6 2 Keep Me Singing Van Morrison Universal
7 / Walls Kings Of Leon Sony
8 6 The Last Hero (Digipack) Alter Bridge Universal
9 8 Immortalized Disturbed Warner
10 / In Winter Katie Melua Warner

Stand: 19.10.2016

von
erstellt am 19.Okt.2016 | 17:21 Uhr

