Top Ten : iTunes-Single-Charts
Woche vom 14. bis 20.10.2016
|Platz
|Titel
|Interpret/en
|Label
|1
|Human
|Rag'n'Bone Man
|Best Laid Plans
|2
|Would I Lie to You (Radio Edit)
|David Guetta,Chris Willis & Cedric Gervais
|Parlophone
|3
|The Sound of Silence
|Disturbed
|Reprise
|4
|Bonnie & Clyde
|Sarah Connor & Henning Wehland
|Polydor
|5
|The Greatest
|Sia (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
|Monkey Puzzle Records
|6
|My Way
|Calvin Harris
|Columbia
|7
|Don't You Know
|Kungs (feat. Jamie N Commons)
|Sound Of Barclay
|8
|Let Me Love You
|DJ Snake (feat. Justin Bieber)
|Interscope
|9
|Holz
|257ers
|Selfmade Records
|10
|Starboy
|The Weeknd (feat. Daft Punk)
|Universal Republic
Quelle: iTunes
