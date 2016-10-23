zur Navigation springen

Kultur

23. Oktober 2016 | 18:59 Uhr

Top Ten : iTunes-Single-Charts

Woche vom 14. bis 20.10.2016

Platz Titel Interpret/en Label
1 Human Rag'n'Bone Man Best Laid Plans
2 Would I Lie to You (Radio Edit) David Guetta,Chris Willis & Cedric Gervais Parlophone
3 The Sound of Silence Disturbed Reprise
4 Bonnie & Clyde Sarah Connor & Henning Wehland Polydor
5 The Greatest Sia (feat. Kendrick Lamar) Monkey Puzzle Records
6 My Way Calvin Harris Columbia
7 Don't You Know Kungs (feat. Jamie N Commons) Sound Of Barclay
8 Let Me Love You DJ Snake (feat. Justin Bieber) Interscope
9 Holz 257ers Selfmade Records
10 Starboy The Weeknd (feat. Daft Punk) Universal Republic

Quelle: iTunes

erstellt am 23.Okt.2016 | 17:59 Uhr

